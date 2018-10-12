App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 12:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod for diabetes drug

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has granted tentative approval to market the drug in strengths of 2.5 mg/500 mg, 2.5 mg/850 mg and 2.5 mg/ 1,000 mg, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Drug firm Zydus Cadila Friday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Linagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets, used to control of blood sugar levels in diabetic patients.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has granted tentative approval to market the drug in strengths of 2.5 mg/500 mg, 2.5 mg/850 mg and 2.5 mg/ 1,000 mg, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Zydus Cadila said the drug will be produced at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at special economic zone (SEZ), Ahmedabad.

The group has more than 221 approvals, and so far filed over 330 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it started filings in 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading 0.73 percent higher at Rs 378.20 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 11:57 am

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #USFDA #Zydus Cadila

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.