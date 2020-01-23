The products of Zuari are being sold by the brand- Jai Kisaan. It is a single-window agricultural solution provider, and partners with Indian farmers for progress and prosperity. It provides fertilisers that are both affordable and effective.
Leading fertiliser firm Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd on Thursday said its NPK plant has been shut on account of non-availability of raw material. "NPK - a plant of the company has been shut down due to non-availability of raw material.
"We will inform you once the plant operations resume," the company said in a BSE filing.
The shares of the company were trading at Rs 104.70 apiece on the BSE, up 0.62 percent from the previous close.
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd was founded in 1967.
The products of Zuari are being sold by the brand- Jai Kisaan. It is a single-window agricultural solution provider, and partners with Indian farmers for progress and prosperity. It provides fertilisers that are both affordable and effective.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 11:30 am