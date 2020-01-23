Zuari Agro shuts NPK plant due to non-availability of raw material

Leading fertiliser firm Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd on Thursday said its NPK plant has been shut on account of non-availability of raw material. "NPK - a plant of the company has been shut down due to non-availability of raw material.

"We will inform you once the plant operations resume," the company said in a BSE filing.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 104.70 apiece on the BSE, up 0.62 percent from the previous close.

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd was founded in 1967.