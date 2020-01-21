App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zomato acquires Uber Eats in an all-stock deal

Zomato said Uber Eats in India would discontinue operations and direct restaurants and delivery partners to the Zomato platform, effective January 21

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: @UberEats_IND
Image: @UberEats_IND

Indian online food delivery startup Zomato on January 21 said it had agreed to buy Uber Technologies's Indian food delivery business in an all-stock deal.

Uber will in turn get a 9.9 percent stake in the Gurgaon-based company.

The deal value is at around $350 million (around Rs 2,485 crore), according to a report in The Economic Times. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Zomato said Uber Eats in India would discontinue operations and direct restaurants and delivery partners to the Zomato platform, effective January 21.

All Uber Eats customers in India will be shifted to Zomato from 7.00 am on January 21.

“We are proud to have pioneered restaurant discovery and to have created a leading food delivery business across more than 500 cities in India. This acquisition significantly strengthens our position in the category. ” Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said in a blog post.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 07:47 am

tags #Business #Companies #Uber #Uber Eats #Zomato

