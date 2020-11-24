PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zerodha's Rainmatter invests Rs 10 crore in open-source project ERPNext

With the funding, the ERPNext team intends to strengthen the open-source software program in India.

Pratik Bhakta
Representative image

Zerodha-backed fintech fund and incubator Rainmatter has pumped in Rs 10 crore into ERPNext, an open-source project being built in India.

In a press release, Rainmatter said ERPNext offered multiple modules, from inventory management, payroll, sales and support, customer relationship management to employee wellness. Being built on the Python framework, it allows users to customise the solution and build business applications and workflows on top of it.

“This is a strong signal of the arrival of ERPNext as an alternative to the large, expensive and proprietary ERP (enterprise resource planning) products. ERPNext is powerful, scalable and 100 percent Open Source and with the investment, we will continue investing in the product and the community,” ERPNext chief executive officer Rushabh Mehta said.

ERPNext caters to multiple businesses as its client across the globe. The idea is to develop ERPNext as an alternative to expensive proprietary ERP products.

Zerodha’s chief technology officer Kailash Nadh pointed said the company had managed to build its entire technology stack on ERPNext and succeeded in scaling up the product to emerge as the largest stock broker in India.

The teams at Zerodha and ERPNext also created FOSS United, a non-profit foundation, to promote and encourage innovative FOSS projects like ERPNext to be built in India.
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 01:38 pm

