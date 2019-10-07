Yes Bank in talks with Microsoft, two tech cos & 3 PE players for a stake sale: Report

Yes Bank is in discussion with three technology companies, including software major Microsoft, for a strategic investment, reports Mint. “The top management of Yes Bank held discussions with Microsoft as part of the bank’s ongoing strategy to sell a minority stake to a global tech company,” a source told the paper.

The private lender could sell as much as 15 percent through a fresh equity issuance. Such a stake sale could help Yes Bank gain Rs 2,000 crore, the report added.

In related news, the bank is said to be in talks with three private equity (PE) players -- TPG, The Carlyle Group and Farallon Capital -- for a stake sale, reports The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the stories.

The lender has been exploring different options for capital raising as much as $1.2 billion.

In a recent conference call, Chief Executive Ravneet Gill said Yes Bank’s operating metrics and performance are 'absolutely sound' and the lender has enough liquidity.