Union Budget 2023: World has recognised India as bright star: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The world has recognised India as a bright star as the country is recording healthy economic growth despite global uncertainties, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

India's growth at 7 per cent in the current fiscal is the highest among major economies and the Indian economy is on the right track, she said in her Budget speech.

In the 75th year of Independence, the world has recognised India as a bright star, the minister said, adding the world appreciates India's achievements.

The economy is pegged to grow by 7 per cent in FY23 (2022-23) and 6.5 per cent (6.0-6.8 per cent) in FY24 as the global environment remains rife with uncertainty.