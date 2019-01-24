WhatsApp Business crosses 5 mn-users mark

WhatsApp on Thursday said over five million enterprises globally are using its 'Business' app to connect with their customers within a year of launch.

"In January of last year, we launched the WhatsApp Business app, and now there are more than five million businesses using it to support customers, grow their businesses and serve their communities all over the world," WhatsApp said in a blogpost.

It cited the example of Bengaluru-based eyewear brand Glassic which has seen 30 per cent of its new sales being generated through WhatsApp Business.

India is home to over 200 million WhatsApp users. It has about 1.5 billion users globally.