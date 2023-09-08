'We're Not Realizing The Risks Of AI' Says CRED Founder Kunal Shah
Artificial intelligence will leave about 90 percent of people without jobs in the next 10 years, said Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO of fintech unicorn CRED, adding to the industry-wide debate around the threat of job losses due to AI in the workforce.
“We are not realising the risk of AI. I can tell you with confidence that 90 percent of people, who have jobs right now may not have their jobs relevant 10 years from now,” said Shah in a conversation with CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan at the Global Fintech Fest 2023, on September 8.
September 08, 2023
