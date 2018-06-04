App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Walmart India plans new "dark store" to boost kirana stores programme: Report

The new fulfillment centre will most likely be opened in Lucknow over the next month

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Soon after its deal with Flipkart, Walmart India is planning to scale its Mera Kirana programme and make it part of its main business in India, according to a Mint report.

The retail giant is also planning to open a new "dark store" or fulfillment centre in Lucknow over the next month, the report said.

Wamart India began its Mera Kirana programme four years ago. The programme helps small grocery stores modernise. The Bentonville-based company's Best Price Modern Wholesale stores in India serve as a model for family-owned grocery stores.

The company has 21 Best Price stores in India.

Walmart India had opened its first fulfillment centre last year in Bhiwandi near Mumbai.

"We've seen a lot of loyalty from kirana stores because they understand that we are not just selling to them, we are also helping them become modern. We've seen healthy double-digit growth in our membership base year-on-year," said Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer at Walmart India, as quoted by Mint.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Walmart last month said it will buy 77 percent of Bengaluru-based Flipkart for USD 16 billion.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 11:30 am

tags #Business #Flipkart #Walmart

