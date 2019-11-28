Vijaya Bank, Dena bank removed from second schedule of RBI Act

The Reserve Bank of India on November 28 said it has excluded Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank from the second schedule of the RBI Act, with effect from April 1, 2019.

