Videocon to sell its entire 51.32% stake in Liberty Videocon General Insurance

Videocon is set to sell its 51 percent stake in general insurance arm, Liberty Videocon General Insurance. This was first reported by CNBC-TV18 on February 6. Videocon has informed the exchanges about the sale. Roopam Asthana, CEO, Liberty Videocon GIC discussed with Yash Jain about the latest happenings in his company and sector.
