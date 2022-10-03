Vedanta's aluminium output rises 2% to 5.84 lakh tonnes in second quarter of FY23

Aluminium

Vedanta Ltd on Monday said that its aluminium production increased by 2 per cent to 5,84,000 tonnes in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal. The company's aluminium production in the corresponding quarter of FY22 stood at 5,70,000 tonnes, Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The mined metal output at Zinc India during the July-September quarter also went up by 3 per cent to 2,55,000 tonnes over 2,48,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous fiscal. "First half mined metal production at 507,000 tonnes was higher by 8 per cent YoY, on account of increase in ore production, further supported by better grades and improved operational efficiency," the filing said.

The production of finished steel also went up by 11 per cent to 3,25,000 tonnes, from 2,93,000 tonnes in the year-ago quarter. The total power sale increased to 3,615 million units (MU), compared to 2,905 MU in the second quarter of previous fiscal.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metal company with operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel and aluminium, and power across India.