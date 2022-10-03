English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Vedanta's aluminium output rises 2% to 5.84 lakh tonnes in second quarter of FY23

    The company's aluminium production in the corresponding quarter of FY22 stood at 5,70,000 tonnes, Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

    PTI
    October 03, 2022 / 09:25 PM IST
    Aluminium

    Aluminium

    Vedanta Ltd on Monday said that its aluminium production increased by 2 per cent to 5,84,000 tonnes in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal. The company's aluminium production in the corresponding quarter of FY22 stood at 5,70,000 tonnes, Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

    The mined metal output at Zinc India during the July-September quarter also went up by 3 per cent to 2,55,000 tonnes over 2,48,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous fiscal. "First half mined metal production at 507,000 tonnes was higher by 8 per cent YoY, on account of increase in ore production, further supported by better grades and improved operational efficiency," the filing said.

    The production of finished steel also went up by 11 per cent to 3,25,000 tonnes, from 2,93,000 tonnes in the year-ago quarter. The total power sale increased to 3,615 million units (MU), compared to 2,905 MU in the second quarter of previous fiscal.

    Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metal company with operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel and aluminium, and power across India.
    PTI
    Tags: #aluminium #earnings #raises #Results #Vedanta
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 09:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.