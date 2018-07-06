App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Varroc Engineering stock ends 7% higher at Rs 1040 on BSE

The stock has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,062 and an intraday low of Rs 1,000.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of auto component maker Varroc Engineering closed at Rs 1040.55 on Friday, a gain of 7.6 percent over its issue price of Rs 967 on the BSE.

The stock has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,062 and an intraday low of Rs 1,000.

The Rs 1,955-crore initial public offering was oversubscribed 3.59 times during June 26-28, driven by strong interest from institutional investors.

The price band for the issue, which consisted of an offer-for-sale of 2,02,21,730 equity shares by promoter Tarang Jain and existing investors which are Tata Group companies - Tata Capital Financial Services and Omega TC Holdings, was Rs 965-967 per share.

Founded in 1990 in Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Varroc Engineering is an automotive component manufacturer and supplier of exterior lighting systems, power- trains, electrical and electronics, body and chassis parts to passenger cars and motorcycle segments worldwide.

It supplies auto parts to Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley, Audi and Harley Davidson. Besides, it supplies auto parts to giants such as Volkswagen, Ford, Honda and Bajaj Auto.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 04:02 pm

tags #Business #IPO Listing #markets #stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.