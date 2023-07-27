US Fed staff no longer forecasting recession: Jerome Powell

Jerome Powell

US Federal Reserve staff are "no longer forecasting a recession" given the resilience of the economy recently, although a slowdown in growth later this year is expected, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

The economic forecast prepared by staff for the central bank's June policy meeting anticipated a mild US recession starting later in 2023 -- but positive economic news has raised chances of a "soft landing" in which officials bring inflation down without triggering a major downturn.