English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    US Fed staff no longer forecasting recession: Jerome Powell

    A slowdown in growth later this year is expected, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said

    AFP
    July 27, 2023 / 12:58 AM IST
    Jerome Powell

    Jerome Powell

    US Federal Reserve staff are "no longer forecasting a recession" given the resilience of the economy recently, although a slowdown in growth later this year is expected, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

    The economic forecast prepared by staff for the central bank's June policy meeting anticipated a mild US recession starting later in 2023 -- but positive economic news has raised chances of a "soft landing" in which officials bring inflation down without triggering a major downturn.

    AFP
    Tags: #Federal Reserve #Jerome Powell #recession #US Fed #US interest rate
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 12:58 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!