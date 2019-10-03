App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

UNIQLO to open first store in India

The company will open its first store on Friday, UNIQLO said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japanese global apparel retailer UNIQLO on Thursday previewed its debut store in India at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj.

Commenting on the development, UNIQLO Founder and Chairman, President & CEO of the Fast Retailing Group, Tadashi Yanai said: "Fast Retailing has long wished to open stores in India in view of the tremendous potential of such a large nation.

Close

We began recruiting here at the end of the last year and have been impressed by the exceptional talent, ambition and diligence of the young people we encountered and welcomed aboard."

It has plans to open three stores in the first year in Delhi-NCR, the company said in a statement.

As of now, for UNIQLO India, the company has around 500 people.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 07:26 pm

tags #Business #Uniqlo

