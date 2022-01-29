MARKET NEWS

    Union minister V K Singh calls NYT 'Supari Media' over its report on Pegasus

    The Israeli spyware Pegasus and a missile system were the "centrepieces" of a roughly $2 billion deal of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear between India and Israel in 2017, according to the report in The New York Times.

    PTI
    January 29, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
    Representative image: AFP

    Union minister Gen V K Singh on Saturday called The New York Times "Supari Media" over its report which claimed that the Indian government bought the Pegasus spy tool in 2017 as part of a deal with Israel. The Israeli spyware Pegasus and a missile system were the "centrepieces" of a roughly $2 billion deal of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear between India and Israel in 2017, according to the report in The New York Times.

    A massive controversy erupted last year when the NSO Group hit the headlines with the alleged use of its Pegasus software by some governments to spy on journalists, human rights defenders, politicians and others in a number of countries, including India, triggered concerns over issues relating to privacy. Reacting to NYT's report, Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, said on Twitter: "Can you trust NYT?? They are known "Supari Media"."

    ALSO READ: Pegasus and a missile system were centerpieces' of $2 bn deal between India and Israel in 2017: NYT 

    Singh is also a former Indian Army chief.
    first published: Jan 29, 2022 05:33 pm
