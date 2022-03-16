English
    Unichem Laboratories gets USFDA nod for generic Nebivolol tablets

    The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of Nebivolol tablets is for strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    March 16, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST
    Unichem Laboratories on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic version of Nebivolol tablets indicated for the treatment of hypertension.

    The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of Nebivolol tablets is for strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    The product is a generic version of Bystolic of Allergan Sales, LLC, and will be commercialized from Unichem's Ghaziabad plant, it added.
    Mar 16, 2022
