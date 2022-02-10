MARKET NEWS

    Uber will report $5 billion operating profit in 2024: CFO Nelson Chai

    The company expects to also report gross bookings of between $165 billion and $175 billion in 2024.

    Reuters
    February 10, 2022 / 10:41 PM IST
    Representative image

    Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday said it would report around $5 billion in adjusted profit in 2024 and improve algorithms to keep costs low and win new customers.

    Uber will report around $5 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure that excludes one-time costs, primarily stock-based compensation, Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai said at the company's first investor day.

    ALSO READ: Uber hits its 100th city milestone in India with launch in Telangana's Warangal

    The company expects to also report gross bookings of between $165 billion and $175 billion in 2024, Chai said.

    That outlook compares to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.8 billion in 2021 and gross bookings of $90 billion.

    Uber revealed several strategies for growth and new business opportunities, including a plan to have at least five long-term autonomous vehicle partnerships in the U.S. in 2022.
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 10:41 pm
