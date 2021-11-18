MARKET NEWS

Uber hits its 100th city milestone in India with launch in Telangana's Warangal

Initially, it has made a range of auto and car products available on its platform in the city, it said in a statement here.

November 18, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST
Uber Technologies is 12 years old and was founded as Ubercab by Garrett Camp, a computer programmer and the co-founder of StumbleUpon, and Travis Kalanick, who sold his Red Swoosh startup for $19 million in 2007. Today, the company has presence in over 69 countries. [Image: AP]

Ride sharing platform Uber on Thursday announced it has launched its services in Warangal in Telangana, marking the company’s expansion to 100 cities across India.

Uber launched in India in 2013. "Since then, it has served nearly 95 million riders and drivers, till date," the statement said.

The company said it has a goal of expanding to 200 cities. Head of Cities Operations, Uber India & South Asia, Shiva Shailendran, said: Our India journey is only just beginning and we look forward to celebrating many more milestones in the years to come."

 
