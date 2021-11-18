Uber hits its 100th city milestone in India with launch in Telangana's Warangal

Uber Technologies is 12 years old and was founded as Ubercab by Garrett Camp, a computer programmer and the co-founder of StumbleUpon, and Travis Kalanick, who sold his Red Swoosh startup for $19 million in 2007. Today, the company has presence in over 69 countries. [Image: AP]

Ride sharing platform Uber on Thursday announced it has launched its services in Warangal in Telangana, marking the company’s expansion to 100 cities across India.

Initially, it has made a range of auto and car products available on its platform in the city, it said in a statement here.

Uber launched in India in 2013. "Since then, it has served nearly 95 million riders and drivers, till date," the statement said.

The company said it has a goal of expanding to 200 cities. Head of Cities Operations, Uber India & South Asia, Shiva Shailendran, said: Our India journey is only just beginning and we look forward to celebrating many more milestones in the years to come."