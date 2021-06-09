MARKET NEWS

Uber to hire close to 250 engineers in India to expand tech, product teams

The current round of hiring will strengthen the company'srider and driver growth, delivery, eats, digital payments, risk & compliance, marketplace, customer obsession, infrastructure, adtech, data, safety and finance technology teams, a Uber statement said.

PTI
June 09, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST
Source: AP

Uber on Wednesday announced it is recruiting close to 250 engineers for its Bengaluru and Hyderabad-based teams, as the company continues to expand the scope of operations for its engineering and product work in the country.

These roles are currently split between the Hyderabad and Bengaluru tech centres. Uber said its expansion plans are in line with its vision to make mobility and delivery more accessible, and to become the backbone of transportation in over 10,000 cities across the globe.

Senior Director - Engineering, Manikandan Thangarathnam, said,"Our teams in Hyderabad and Bengaluru work on important global mandates, and pioneer various industry-first innovations."

"In order to serve more people across the globe, were expanding our teams and are looking for bright engineering minds so we can collectively solve mobility and delivery challenges across all our global markets", he said.

Uber has started reaching out to prospective candidates for building new teams and adding to existing ones, including Uber infrastructure, Eats, Marketplace, Risk and Payments, Uber for Business (U4B), marketing and advertising platforms.
