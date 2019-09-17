App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 10:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uber testing Ola-like OTP verification before starting rides: Report

The feature is expected to deal with one of Uber riders' major concerns- when the cab driver begins the ride without actually arriving at the set location or without the rider having boarded.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Heavy traffic congestion, lack parking slot availability, poor quality roads, expensive vehicle ownership cycle and reducing resale value are some of the reasons why more people are preferring ride-hailing platforms like Ola and Uber. In cities people prefer taking taxis for commute rather than owning and driving themselves (Image: Moneycontrol)
Uber is testing a new feature that involves a four-digit code that the customer has to provide to the driver to begin the ride, Hindustan Times reports.

The feature is similar to its rival aggregator Ola's One-Time Password (OTP) system, wherein riders receive a code that they are supposed to share with their respective cab driver before the trip starts.

According to the report, the four-digit code has been appearing randomly for some riders. But unlike in the case of Ola where the code is sent to users on the app as well as in their SMS box, Uber riders have been receiving the code only within the Uber app.

The report said the feature has not been introduced fully yet and is probably part of some ongoing beta testing.

This follows Uber's recent introduction of a set of safety features in India. These include a 24x7 'safety helpline', an emergency button, ride-sharing and real-time location tracking options.

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 10:11 pm

tags #Ola #Uber

