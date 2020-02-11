App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 02:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uber sets up over 100-people Uber Money team in Hyderabad

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ride-hailing major Uber on Tuesday said it has set up Uber Money, a team of over 100 technology professionals responsible for global financial products and technology innovations, at its Hyderabad Tech Centre.

Besides Hyderabad, the Uber Money team also has a presence at San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York and Amsterdam tech centres, Uber said in a statement.

"The Hyderabad-based team will play an essential role in enabling upcoming new global features and improvements, including real-time earnings; updated debit accounts, and debit cards for Uber drivers; along with Uber Wallet and refreshed Uber credit card for Uber riders," it added.

The Uber Money team will focus on implementing new payment methods, enabling and building financial compliance tools, leveraging smart routing technologies for payment gateways and applying Uber Artificial Intelligence models for intelligent risk decisions, the statement said.

"The Uber Hyderabad Tech Centre has the best in class fintech talent specialising in risk, payments, financial reporting and analytics platform engineering. Besides engineering, we are investing in growing and scaling data science, analytics, and product management organisations to transform Hyderabad into a full spectrum tech site for Uber," Uber India Engineering Director and Hyderabad Site Lead Naga Kasu said.

Started in 2014, Uber's Hyderabad Engineering Centre builds software products and platforms.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 01:54 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hyderabad #Uber #Uber Money

