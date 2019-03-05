App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 09:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uber appoints Manisha Lath Gupta as India marketing head

PTI @moneycontrolcom
US-based ride-hailing major Uber on Tuesday said it has appointed Manisha Lath Gupta as the head of marketing for India. The announcement follows the recent appointment of Pavan Vaish as the head of central operations.

She will oversee marketing initiatives for Rides and Eats Business for India South Asia, Uber said in a statement.

With over 20 years of experience, she takes over from Sanjay Gupta, who will soon move to Uber US and Canada in a new role, it added.

She started her career with Unilever in India and has worked with Colgate Palmolive and Axis Bank. She turned full-time entrepreneur in 2014 with her start-up venture IndianArtCollectors.com that was later acquired.

"Having completed over 1 billion trips in India and South Asia region in July 2018, the company plans to continue driving growth by offering more modes and entering more cities this year under the strategic stewardship of a stronger and bigger India leadership team," Uber said.

Uber India and South Asia President Pradeep Parameswaran said in line with Uber's India growth strategy, the company continues to build and strengthen its team of industry experts.

"We are delighted to have Manisha as Uber's Marketing Head...His (Sanjay's) movement to the US and Canada team underlines India's position as a talent exporter and we wish him the best for his new role," he added.
tags #Manisha Lath Gupta #Startup #Technology #Uber

