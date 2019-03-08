App
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Two-wheeler sales down 4.22% in February; sales across categories falls 3.65% YoY

Domestic car sales were also down 4.33 percent at 1,71,372 units as compared to 1,79,122 units in February 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined 1.11 percent to 2,72, 284 units in February from 2,75,346 units in the same month previous year.

Domestic car sales were also down 4.33 percent at 1,71,372 units as compared to 1,79,122 units in February 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales last month declined by 0.58 percent to 10,47,486 units as against 10,53,596 units in the same period a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in February were down 4.22 percent to 16,15,071 units compared to 16,86,180 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles fell 0.43 percent to 87,436 units in February, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 3.65 percent to 20,34,768 units from 21,11,804 units in February 2018, it added.
