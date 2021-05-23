Twitter to take on Clubhouse with Ticketed Spaces feature; plans to get 20% revenue cut on exclusive content

Twitter is planning to roll out Ticketed Spaces to a limited group of users soon. The feature will allow creators on the platform to charge for exclusive access to their content.

According to Twitter, Ticketed Spaces lets hosts to set their own price with as much as 80 percent going to the host after Apple and Google take their in-app purchase fees. Twitter plans to pocket the remaining 20 percent, Business Insider reported.

Additionally, hosts will have access over the number of tickers available for purchase, the report said.

As for how payments will be handled, it will be done via Stripe which Twitter has partnered with for this reason. To the uninitiated, Stripe is the service that also manages payments on its rival-- Clubhouse.

The social media platform has been testing out its Spaces feature since last year, one-upping its competition ClubHouse which has since seen a rapid fall in its business.

Twitter had introduced the Ticketed spaces feature via a series of posts. In it, the company said it was looking for a way for hosts to be rewarded for the experiences they create and for listeners to have exclusive access to the convos they care about most.



Ticketed Spaces: we’re working on a way for hosts to be rewarded for the experiences they create and for listeners to have exclusive access to the convos they care about most. soon, we’ll test ticketed Spaces with a small group where hosts can set ticket prices and quantity pic.twitter.com/uHxxvmo3wC

"Soon, we’ll test ticketed Spaces with a small group where hosts can set ticket prices and quantity," it explained.

Earlier, Twitter had rolled out a feature called Tip Jar that allows users to monetise their content, in which the company said that they would not be taking any cuts from the user.