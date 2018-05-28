Twitter launches first-ever Rajinikanth emoji for 'Kaala'

Twitter today launched a special emoji for superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film "Kaala". "Kaala" is produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush's production banner Wunderbar Films.

According to the microblogging site, the "emoji aims to delight Rajinikanth's fans on Twitter by adding colour to the conversations and helping them connect to his character instantly."

"We are thrilled to partner with Wunderbar Films for 'Kaala' and delight fans in anticipation of the movie release with a special emoji inspired by Rajinikanth.

"We look forward to partnering with films across India and enhance the #OnlyOnTwitter experience for everyone," Keya Madhvani-Singh, Head of Entertainment Partnerships, Twitter India, said in a statement.

"Kaala" is set to hit the theatres on June 7.