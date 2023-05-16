Twitter acquires hiring startup Laskie as first deal under Elon Musk

Representative Image

In what will be the first deal of the Elon Musk era, Twitter reportedly bought a job-matching tech startup called Laskie, as per Axios.

This is the company's first known acquisition under Musk's leadership, and the deal advances the vision of the billionaire to transform Twitter into a "super-app" with a variety of features, including payments.

The San Francisco-based firm was founded in 2021 and has prioritised hiring. Chris Bakke, the founder and CEO, previously sold another firm to the online employment site Indeed.

Laskie has raised $6 million in total funding, Axios reported citing PitchBook.

Although Laskie's website says the service is unavailable now, but its LinkedIn page describes it as assisting job-seekers to quickly find good job matches.

According to an insider who is familiar with the situation, Twitter is paying in both cash and shares. While it was not possible to determine the actual cost, the source claims it was in the "tens of millions".

Beyond its typical automated reply, Twitter did not immediately react to Axios' request for comment.