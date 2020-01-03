App
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 02:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor unveils new 125 cc race edition scooter in Sri Lanka

Representative image
Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor on Friday said it has unveiled a 125 cc scooter TVS NTORQ Race Edition equipped with new features. The launch of the scooter witnessed a huge turnaround in the Sri Lankan scooter market, TVS Lanka CEO Ravi Liyanage said.

"The scooter has become an immediate favourite and we are sure the Race Edition will satisfy the customers seeking an element of thrill and wanting more from the scooter," he said.

According to a company statement, the Race Edition features LED day-time running lamps, LED headlamp and also equipped with a hazard lamp enabled by a switch. The vibrant chequered flag graphics along with the 'Race Edition' emblem on the scooter accentuates the TVS Racing pedigree.

The scooter comes in a three-tone combination of matte black, metallic black and metallic red colour, the company said.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 02:27 pm

