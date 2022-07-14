English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Torrent Power gets Rs 2600 crore wind energy project from SECI

    The company in a BSE filing said, ”SECI has granted a Letter of Award to the company for 300 MW wind project and confirming long-term power purchase arrangement (PPA) for the power generated from the proposed project.”

    PTI
    July 14, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

    Torrent Power has bagged a 300 MW wind energy project worth Rs 2,600 crore in Karnataka from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), according to a regulatory filing.


    The company in a BSE filing said, ”SECI has granted a Letter of Award to the company for 300 MW wind project and confirming long-term power purchase arrangement (PPA) for the power generated from the proposed project.”


    The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,600 crore, the company said. The estimated date of commissioning the project is 24 months from the date of execution of the PPA, Torrent Power said.

    The term of the PPA is 25 years from the scheduled commercial operation date at a tariff of 2.94 per kWh (kilowatt hour). Torrent Power is an integrated power utility having interests in power generation, transmission, distribution and manufacturing and supply of power cables.

    PTI
    Tags: #commissioning #manufacturing #power utility #Torrent Power
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 04:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.