Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Dr Reddy's Labs with stop loss at Rs 2700 and target of Rs 2800 and Bharat Electronics with stop loss a Rs 104 and target of Rs 117.
The positive global sentiment, amid signs of an ebb in US-China trade war, and hopes of government measures to prop up the auto sector, helped equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty end in the green on September 6.
However, on a weekly basis, Sensex fell 0.94 percent while Nifty retreated 0.70 percent, as concerns on the deteriorating health of domestic and global economy dented investors' risk appetite.
Data released last week showed that US job growth slowed in August, while retail hiring declined for the seventh straight month. Poor sets of macroeconomic data from major economies of the world have fanned hopes of government stimulus and rate cuts by central banks.
According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,890.13, followed by 10,834.07. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,979.63 and 11,013.07.
The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,247.90, up 1.22 percent on September 6. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,028.63, followed by 26,809.37. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,389.13 and 27,530.37.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with stop loss at Rs 2700 and target of Rs 2800
Buy Tata Power with stop loss at Rs 55 and target of Rs 62
Buy NBCC with stop loss at Rs 33 and target of Rs 39.5
Buy NTPC with stop loss at Rs 121 and target of Rs 140
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 106.70 and target of Rs 114
Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1237 and target of Rs 1280
Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 522 and target of Rs 554
Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 347 and target of Rs 375
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Bajaj Finance with target at Rs 3450 and stop loss at Rs 3340
Buy Biocon with target at Rs 245 and stop loss at Rs 230
Buy Hero MotoCorp with target at Rs 2720 and stop loss at Rs 2620
Buy REC with target at Rs 157 and stop loss at Rs 149Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.