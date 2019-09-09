Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

The positive global sentiment, amid signs of an ebb in US-China trade war, and hopes of government measures to prop up the auto sector, helped equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty end in the green on September 6.

However, on a weekly basis, Sensex fell 0.94 percent while Nifty retreated 0.70 percent, as concerns on the deteriorating health of domestic and global economy dented investors' risk appetite.

Data released last week showed that US job growth slowed in August, while retail hiring declined for the seventh straight month. Poor sets of macroeconomic data from major economies of the world have fanned hopes of government stimulus and rate cuts by central banks.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,890.13, followed by 10,834.07. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,979.63 and 11,013.07.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,247.90, up 1.22 percent on September 6. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,028.63, followed by 26,809.37. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,389.13 and 27,530.37.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with stop loss at Rs 2700 and target of Rs 2800

Buy Tata Power with stop loss at Rs 55 and target of Rs 62

Buy NBCC with stop loss at Rs 33 and target of Rs 39.5

Buy NTPC with stop loss at Rs 121 and target of Rs 140

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 106.70 and target of Rs 114

Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1237 and target of Rs 1280

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 522 and target of Rs 554

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 347 and target of Rs 375

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with target at Rs 3450 and stop loss at Rs 3340

Buy Biocon with target at Rs 245 and stop loss at Rs 230

Buy Hero MotoCorp with target at Rs 2720 and stop loss at Rs 2620

Buy REC with target at Rs 157 and stop loss at Rs 149