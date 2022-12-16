TML Smart City Mobility Solutions to supply 921 electric buses to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corp

TML Smart City Mobility Solutions has signed a definitive agreement with Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) for supply, maintenance and operations of 921 electric buses in Bengaluru.

TML Smart City Mobility Solutions is a subsidiary of home-grown auto major Tata Motors.

"We have signed the first definitive agreement under the larger CESL tender" We, at Tata Motors, continuously endeavour to develop smart, green and energy efficient mass mobility solutions," Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD of TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited, said in a statement on Friday.

TML Smart City Mobility Solutions will supply, operate and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses for a period of 12 years.

Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 730 electric buses across multiple cities in the country, according to the company.

"Tata Motors' vast experience in the electric mobility domain will certainly assist in providing uninterrupted, safe and comfortable commute in the city," G Sathyavathi, Managing Director at Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, said.