    Tiger Global hit by $17 billion losses in tech rout: Report

    The firm, one of the world's biggest hedge funds, has erased around two-thirds of its gains in four months, the newspaper said, citing calculations by LCH Investments.

    Reuters
    May 10, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
    Representative image

    New York-based Tiger Global has been hit by losses of around $17 billion during this year's technology stock selloff, marking one of the biggest dollar declines for a hedge fund in history, the Financial times reported on Tuesday.


    The firm, one of the world's biggest hedge funds, has erased around two-thirds of its gains in four months, the newspaper said, citing calculations by LCH Investments.


    Market-leading technology and growth stocks have suffered this year as investors worry that rising interest rates will dent their future earnings.

    Tiger Global did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours



    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #Tiger Global
    first published: May 10, 2022 02:00 pm
