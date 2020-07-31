App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
LIVE: Pro Masters Virtual on Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya. Watch Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 05:11 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Thyssenkrupp closes $20.4 billion elevator unit sale

The group in February had agreed to sell the asset to a consortium led by private equity firms Advent, Cinven, with Germany's RAG foundation acting as co-investor.

Reuters

Thyssenkrupp on Friday said it successfully closed the 17.2 billion euro ($20.4 billion) sale of its elevator division, leaving the ailing conglomerate with a cash lifeline but robbing it of its best asset.

The group in February had agreed to sell the asset to a consortium led by private equity firms Advent, Cinven, with Germany's RAG foundation acting as co-investor.
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Business #Thyssenkrupp

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.