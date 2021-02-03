MARKET NEWS

The poor record of Indian businesses in R&D

February 03, 2021 / 06:01 PM IST

Budget 2021 allotted Rs 50,000 crore for National Research Foundation, potentially giving a much-needed impetus to India's research. India's R&D show has not been the best, to put it mildly, especially in participation of businesses in R&D activity. According to UNESCO Institute of Statistics data, India spends about 0.7 percent of GDP in R&D and is ranked sixth globally in R&D investment. But a majority of investment is from the government unlike other countries on the list. For instance, in the US, China and Japan, over 70 percent of investment comes from businesses. As Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan said, private and industry must step in to take the research ecosystem to the next level.

