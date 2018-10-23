Telecom sector may shed over 60,000 jobs: Report

In a bid to cut losses after consolidation, the telecom sector may shed over 60,000 jobs by the end of FY19 to optimise their staff, according to a report in The Economic Times.

About 65,000 telecom sector workers, mainly in the customer support and financial functions, may lose their jobs by March 31, 2019, staffing firm TeamLease Services said. In these two segments alone, telecom companies are expected to retrench about 8,000 and 7,000 employees, respectively.

"There will be an impact to the tune of 60,000-75,000 jobs on the workforce of telecom service and infrastructure providers in 2019 as a consequence of the consolidation activities," Paul Dupuis, Chief Executive Officer at staffing firm Randstad India told the paper, adding that the effect may continue through 2020.

Riddled with crippling debt and a tough operating environment, telecom companies have been laying off employees over the last one year. Analysts believe that Reliance Jio Infocomm's entry in September 2016 with competitive prices, pushed other telecom operators to drop rates

"We are over the worst hump and now companies are looking to hire in areas like AI, big data and 4G network expansion. The first two quarters of FY19 saw the worst and that is over," Rajan Mathews, Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), told the paper.

The jobs losses in this sector, however, will ease as the industry stabilizes, Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder of TeamLease said.