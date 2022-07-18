English
    TCS is UK's no.1 software and IT services company once again

    The report is compiled through a detailed analysis of UK revenues of over 200 publicly quoted and privately held companies, a TCS statement said. TCS has retained its position as the UK’s largest SITS provider.

    PTI
    July 18, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on July 18 that it has been ranked number one by revenue among the top 30 suppliers of software and IT services (SITS) to the UK market by industry analyst firm, 'TechMarketView'.

    The company said it also performed very well in the revenue rankings by sub-category, topping the chart for applications operations, ranking number two in IT/BP Services, and number three in the consulting and solutions categories. The report highlights that TCS’ bounce back from the pandemic has been sharp in the UK where it won significant deals with the likes of Royal London, Virgin Atlantic, Nationwide, Department of Work and Pensions, and Transport for London during the year.

    Over the past year, we began many new partnerships with UK corporations looking to modernise their technology stacks, while deepening our relationships with existing clients to become their innovation, growth and transformation partner, said Amit Kapur, Country Head, TCS UK and Ireland.
    PTI
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 02:43 pm
