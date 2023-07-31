TCS CEO Krithivasan’s new operating structure gets mixed response from industry experts

K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS

If there was one question that dogged K Krithivasan from the day he was named TCS MD and CEO, it was whether he would make any changes to the org structure put in place by predecessor Rajesh Gopinathan. Krithi, as he is called, seemed in no hurry to undertake any drastic changes. But that changed on Saturday morning. There was a flurry of news from India's largest IT firm on July 29th. It promoted a bunch of executives to senior management...