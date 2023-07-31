English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    TCS CEO Krithivasan’s new operating structure gets mixed response from industry experts

    According to analysts, former CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan’s structure led to unrest among senior executives and confusion among customers. But neither are they sure how the new vertical-wise structure will help TCS navigate the shifting shape of today’s industry.

    Debangana Ghosh
    July 31, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST
    TCS CEO Krithivasan’s new operating structure gets mixed response from industry experts

    K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    If there was one question that dogged K Krithivasan from the day he was named TCS MD and CEO, it was whether he would make any changes to the org structure put in place by predecessor Rajesh Gopinathan. Krithi, as he is called, seemed in no hurry to undertake any drastic changes. But that changed on Saturday morning. There was a flurry of news from India's largest IT firm on July 29th. It promoted a bunch of executives to senior management...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Even in a weakened state, China's overhang over metals to continue

      Jul 31, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's drug regulation process needs overhaul, price hikes effect Dr Lal PathL...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Ueda springs a surprise 

      Jul 29, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

      Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda’s tweaking of yield curve control could have global repercussions

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers