MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tax sleuths search Delhi, UP properties of ACE Group and promoter Ajay Chaudhary

The Income Tax department searched the properties of ACE Group and its promoter Ajay Chaudhary in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Agra

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
The Income Tax department conducted searches at four places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

The Income Tax department conducted searches at four places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. (Representative image: Shutterstock)


The Income Tax department conducted searches at the properties of real estate company ACE Group and its promoter Ajay Chaudhary at four places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on January 4, reported news agency ANI, citing sources.

The I-T department searched the properties in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Agra as part of a tax evasion investigation against it and others, official sources told news agency PTI.

According to the report, the offices and other locations of the group in Noida, Greater Noida and some linked persons in Agra are being covered as part of the searches.

Chaudhary is said to be close to a political leader of Uttar Pradesh, the sources said without naming the politician.

Close
(This is a developing copy. Please check back for updates)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jan 4, 2022 10:38 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.