Tax sleuths search Delhi, UP properties of ACE Group and promoter Ajay Chaudhary

The Income Tax department conducted searches at four places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

The Income Tax department conducted searches at the properties of real estate company ACE Group and its promoter Ajay Chaudhary at four places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on January 4, reported news agency ANI, citing sources.

The I-T department searched the properties in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Agra as part of a tax evasion investigation against it and others, official sources told news agency PTI.



UP: Income Tax Department is conducting searches at Ace Studio in Noida's Sector 126 pic.twitter.com/WlPPSEC722

According to the report, the offices and other locations of the group in Noida, Greater Noida and some linked persons in Agra are being covered as part of the searches.

Chaudhary is said to be close to a political leader of Uttar Pradesh, the sources said without naming the politician.

(This is a developing copy. Please check back for updates)