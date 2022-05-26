Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 100 MW solar project in Maharashtra

Representative Image

Tata Power Renewable Energy on Thursday announced the commissioning of a 100 MW solar project for Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd at Partur in Maharashtra.

”Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), one of India’s largest renewable energy companies and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned 100 MW project for Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Partur, Maharashtra,” a company statement said.

According to the statement, the installation comprising over 4,11,900 monocrystalline PV modules is expected to reduce around 234 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

The project was executed by Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, an arm of Tata Power, within the stipulated timeline of three-and-a-half months on 600 acres of land.

”Commissioning of MSEDCL project in such a short time frame is a testimony to Tata Power’s extraordinary project execution capabilities. It would help Maharashtra contribute to India’s renewable energy ambitions by increasing the share of renewable energy in the state’s overall energy mix,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

With this addition of 100 MW, the renewables capacity in operation for Tata Power now stands at 3,620 MW with 2,688 MW of solar and 932 MW of wind.

Tata Power’s total renewable capacity is 4,920 MW, which also includes 1,300 MW of renewable projects under various stages of implementation.





