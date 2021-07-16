MARKET NEWS

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC says profit up 11.2% as demand rises

Sales in the three months ending June 30 rose 19.8 percent to $13.3 billion, said the company, which is the biggest contract manufacturer of processor chips for Apple Inc. and other global brands.

Associated Press
July 16, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST
A factory of Taiwanese semiconductors manufacturer TSMC at Central Taiwan Science Park in Taichung (Image Source: Sam Yeh/AFP)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) on July 15 said its latest quarterly profit rose 11.2 percent over a year earlier to $4.8 billion as demand for smartphones and consumer electronics increased. It is the biggest contract manufacturer of processor chips for Apple Inc. and other global brands.

Sales in the three months ending June 30 rose 19.8 percent to $13.3 billion, said the company, headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

TSMC also said it expects faster growth as next-generation telecoms and computing generates demand for chips. A shift to working remotely in response to the coronavirus pandemic helped propel demand for communications technology.

The company, whose customers also include Qualcomm Inc., said in April it plans to invest $100 billion over the next three years to expand manufacturing and research and development.

Most semiconductors used in smartphones, medical equipment, computers and other products are made in Taiwan, South Korea and China. Shortages have cropped up as supply failed to keep up with demand.

TSMC operates a semiconductor wafer fabrication facility in Camas, Washington, and design centers in San Jose, California, and Austin, Texas.

It has announced plans to invest $3.5 billion in a second US manufacturing site, in North Phoenix, Arizona, as concern grows over heavy American reliance on Asian sources for high-tech components.
Associated Press
