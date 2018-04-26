Symphony of the Seas : Aboard the world's largest cruise ship where bionic robots serve martinis

A cruse ship which is just 20 metres shy of the length of the Empire State Building and weights 228,081 tons has set sails for the first time on Friday Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 World’s largest cruise ship Symphony of the Seas set sail for its maiden voyage in March from France into the Mediterranean. Equipped with all modern amenities, the remarkable facilities on board the Oasis class ship are an ice rink, a basketball court, aqua theatre, climbing walls and a zip line. 2/10 The ship has 18 decks with 2,759 staterooms which can accommodate up to 6,680 guests with 2,200 crew. It is 362 metres long and weighs 228,081 tons. 3/10 The Symphony of the Seas is marginally larger than the previous record holder Harmony of the Seas owned by the same shipping company. In fact, all Oasis-class ships — Oasis of the Seas and Allure of the Seas being the other two — in operation by the Royal Caribbean International have held the Guinness World Records for the world’s largest cruise ship. 4/10 The ship carries the legacy of Harmony of the Seas and has The Ultimate Abyss, two FlowRider surf simulators, a zip line, twin 40-foot rock climbing walls, ice skating rink and the AquaTheater. 5/10 The cruise vessel has a rooftop gaming area where you can indulge in sports like volleyball and basketball. Notably, though, Symphony of the Seas has 28 more staterooms than its sister ship Harmony. 6/10 The ship has a dedicated play area for kids as well so that they can keep themselves busy while you enjoy other luxurious amenities on board. 7/10 Among the entertainment options aboard the luxurious ship include Broadway show “Hairspray,” original production “Flight” that is a humorous look at the history for flight, skating show “1977” and in the AquaTheater, a show titled “HiRo.” Apart from that, a laser tag arena is there which the shipping company touts as the “world’s largest”. 8/10 The food and dining options include a Mexican food concept joint called El Loco Fresh and casual seafood option called Hooked. Apart from these, the usual mainstay of the Harmony of the Seas will also be at the Symphony, for example, fusion food venue Wonderland, Jamie Oliver's Italian dining venue, Japanese cuisine at Izumi, the Chops Grill steakhouse and 150 Central Park, which serves seasonal American cuisine. 9/10 Among one of the most interesting place, the ship hosts a bionic bar where robots serve the guests. So quench your thirsts while watching two robotic arms finish their hob with exceptional precision. 10/10 The ship is built by the French shipbuilder STX and it took two years to construct. It is the 13th ship which the company has built for Royal Caribbean. The Symphony of the Seas has debuted its cruising services from the sold out April 7 sailing.