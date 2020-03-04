App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 02:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle launches BS-VI compliant GIXXER bikes

The series comprises GIXXER and GIXXER SF bikes which are powered by a 155cc engine capable of generating power of 13.6ps, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on March 4 launched BS-VI compliant GIXXER series of motorcycles priced between Rs 1.12-1.23 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The series comprises GIXXER and GIXXER SF bikes which are powered by a 155cc engine capable of generating power of 13.6ps, the company said in a statement.

While the GIXXER is priced at Rs 1,11,871, the GIXXER SF comes at Rs 1,21,871 and GIXXER SF MotoGP edition is tagged at Rs 1,22,900, it added.

"Suzuki Motorcycle India has plans to grow at a robust pace with its flagship brand, GIXXER. Both BS-VI compliant GIXXER SF and GIXXER, designed keeping the Indian customers in mind, have become even more environment friendly without compromising on the overall power and performance," SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 01:50 pm

tags #BS-VI compliant #Business #Companies #GIXXER bikes #Gixxer SF #GIXXER SF MotoGP #Koichiro Hirao #Suzuki Motorcycle India

