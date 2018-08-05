Sun Pharma recalls over 5.2k units of testosterone cypionate injections from US

The US arm of the domestic drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is recalling over 5.2 thousand units of testosterone cypionate injections from the American market, the latest enforcement report of the US health regulator has said.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc is recalling 5,215 units of 10 mL vials testosterone cypionate injections in the strength of 200 mg/mL, on account of "presence of particulate matter: organic and inorganic compounds detected in vials of product," the report said.

The injections were manufactured by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries at its Halol facility, it added.

As per the report by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the ongoing voluntary nationwide recall is a class II recall.

According to the US health regulator, a class II recall is initiated in a situation "in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

The injections are indicated for replacement therapy in the male in conditions associated with symptoms of deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone.