Sugar prices end steady on some support

Sugar prices ended flat at the wholesale market in the national capital today following adequate stocks amid sporadic demand from bulk consumers and retailers. Marketmen said, scattered buying interest and sufficient stocks positions kept sugar prices unaltered.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal)

Sugar retail markets - Rs 33.00-36.00 per kg.

Sugar ready: M-30 Rs 3,200-3,350, S-30 Rs 3,190-3,240.

Mill delivery: M-30 Rs 2,840-3,120, S-30 Rs 2,830-3,110.

Sugar millgate (including duty): Mawana Rs 2,980, Kinnoni Rs 3,120, Asmoli Rs 3,020, Dorala Rs 2,970, Budhana Rs 2,980, Thanabhavan Rs 2,980, Dhanora Rs 3,010, Simbholi Rs 3,040, Khatuli Rs 3,050, Dhampur Rs 2,880, Sakoti 2,930, Modinagar 2,920, Shamli 2,880, Malakpur 2,920, Ramala not available, Anupshaher N.A, Baghpat N.A., Morna N.A., Chandpur N.A., Nazibabad N.A and Nanota N.A.