What do brokerages say on the Indian IT sector after Accenture’s better-than-expected results?

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 24, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

Accenture’s reduced revenue and growth guidance and global macroeconomic turmoil prompt analysts to maintain a cautious stance on the Indian IT Sector.

Accenture

Information Technology (IT) services firm Accenture, which follows a September-August financial year, on Thursday reported that revenue grew 9 percent in local or Constant Currency terms to $15.8 billion in the second quarter of FY 23.

Accenture’s revenue was better than the $15.2-15.75 billion it had guided for.

Industry-wise, the highest growth was posted by the resources segment, which grew 16 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) to $2.2 billion followed by health and public services which expanded 15 percent to $3.0 billion.

