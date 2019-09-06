Unichem Laboratories rises 5% after successful inspection by USFDA

Share price of Unichem Laboratories added 5 percent intraday on September 6 after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) concluded its inspection without any FDA form 483.

The regulator conducted inspection at the company's Pithampur, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APls) facility from September 2, 2019 to September 5, 2019.

The inspection was a post approval inspection and successfully concluded without any FDA form 483 issued.

At 1008 hrs, Unichem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 175.40, up Rs 5.45, or 3.21 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 239.75 and its 52-week low of Rs 158.35 on 10 September, 2018 and 31 July, 2019, respectively.