Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 720, target at Rs 765 and ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 366, target at Rs 385.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a tepid note with SGX Nifty trading around 30 points lower at 11,410.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

 Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Close

Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 650, target at Rs 675

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 438, target at Rs 454

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 363, target at Rs 385

Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 160, target at Rs 176

Buy M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 124, target at Rs 138

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 465, target at Rs 512

Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 725, target at Rs 757

Sell ITC with a stop loss of Rs 175, target at Rs 159

Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 380, target at Rs 333

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 720, target at Rs 765

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 366, target at Rs 385

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,294, target at Rs 1,350

Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 161, target at Rs 176

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Oct 5, 2020 09:01 am

