Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a tepid note with SGX Nifty trading around 30 points lower at 11,410.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 650, target at Rs 675
Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 438, target at Rs 454
Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 363, target at Rs 385
Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 160, target at Rs 176
Buy M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 124, target at Rs 138
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 465, target at Rs 512
Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 725, target at Rs 757
Sell ITC with a stop loss of Rs 175, target at Rs 159
Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 380, target at Rs 333
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 720, target at Rs 765
Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 366, target at Rs 385
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,294, target at Rs 1,350
Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 161, target at Rs 176
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.