Titan Company: Will the stock continue to shine?

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Better-than-expected results in September 2022 quarter Robust growth to continue for key jewellery business Scaling up non-jewellery business Among our preferred picks in retail space Titan Company (CMP: Rs 2,768; Market cap: Rs 245,766 crore) has posted strong revenue and earnings growth in the quarter gone by. Titan’s healthy performance continued in the current quarter, with the company clocking retail growth of 17-19 percent across businesses in the festive period from the end of September to the end of October 2022, compared with the...