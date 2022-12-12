English
    Subscribe to Sula Vineyards: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities has come out with its report on Sula Vineyards. The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe” the ipo in its research report as on December 08, 2022.

    December 12, 2022
    Hem Securities IPO report on Sula Vineyards


    Sula Vineyard is India’s largest wine producer and seller as of March 31, 2022. Company have been a consistent market leader in the Indian wine industry in terms of sales volume and value since Fiscal 2009 crossing 50 per cent. market share by value in the domestic 100 per cent. grapes wine market in Fiscal 2012.


    Valuation and Outlook


    Hence, looking after all above, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Dec 12, 2022