Subscribe to Radiant Cash Management Services: Hem Securities

Hem Securities IPO report on Radiant Cash Management Services

Radiant Cash Management Services is an integrated cash logistics player with leading presence in retail cash management (“RCM”) segment of the cash management services industry in India and is one of the largest players in the RCM segment in terms of network locations or touch points served as of March 31, 2022. Company provide services across 13,044 pin codes in India covering all districts (other than Lakshadweep) with about 55,513 touch points serving more than 5,388 locations as of July 31, 2022.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence, looking after all above, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for long term.

23122022 - Radiant Cash Management Services -IPO - hem