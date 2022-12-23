Subscribe to Radiant Cash Management Services: Hem Securities

English
    Hem Securities has come out with its report on Radiant Cash Management Services. The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe” the ipo in its research report as on December 22, 2022.

    December 23, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
     
     
    Hem Securities IPO report on Radiant Cash Management Services


    Radiant Cash Management Services is an integrated cash logistics player with leading presence in retail cash management (“RCM”) segment of the cash management services industry in India and is one of the largest players in the RCM segment in terms of network locations or touch points served as of March 31, 2022. Company provide services across 13,044 pin codes in India covering all districts (other than Lakshadweep) with about 55,513 touch points serving more than 5,388 locations as of July 31, 2022.


    Valuation and Outlook


    Hence, looking after all above, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for long term.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Dec 23, 2022 10:30 am